BISON Exceeds Trading Volume Of EUR 2 Billion In The Year 2021, Number Of Active Users Grows To 400,000, Active Market Entry Planned In Austria

Uncomplicated and secure trading in cryptocurrencies on the smartphone: this is possible with BISON, Boerse Stuttgart Group’s crypto app. Since the beginning of 2021, BISON has now already exceeded a trading volume of EUR 2 billion. In the same period, the number of active users has grown by 83 percent to around 400,000. “The strong user growth and high trading volume on BISON in 2021 far exceed our expectations. They also reflect the current high momentum in the crypto market and the increasingly broad interest in cryptocurrencies. With the simple and reliable trading at BISON, we make the right offer at the right time,” said Dr Ulli Spankowski, CEO of Sowa Labs GmbH, the subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH which developed the BISON app. On several days in January 2021, BISON set new records for trading volumes exceeding EUR 70 million.
In addition to the development of new features, BISON also focusses on further internationalization: An active market entry in Austria is planned until the end of the second quarter of 2021. Already today, interested citizens with one of 72 nationalities can download the BISON app, provided that their principal place of residence is in the European Economic Area or Switzerland.
Users can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ripple (XRP) on BISON, free of charge and at the prices displayed in the app. BISON makes its profit from the spreads between the buying and selling prices displayed. There are no additional costs or fees for users. Trading on BISON is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The trading partner of the users at BISON is EUWAX AG, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH that is regulated in Germany as a financial services provider. Users therefore buy and sell cryptocurrencies from and to EUWAX AG in each case. blocknox GmbH, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH, takes care of the custody of cryptocurrencies for users at BISON on an escrow basis.
For further information about BISON, please visit https://bisonapp.com/en