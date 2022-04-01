BIS: Tiff Macklem Appointed Chair Of The Group Of Governors And Heads Of Supervision, Oversight Body Of The Basel Committee

- Governor of the Bank of Canada to chair the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.
- Appointed for a three-year term.
- Succeeds François Villeroy de Galhau as GHOS Chair.
The Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, has appointed Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, as its new Chair, effective immediately.
Mr Macklem succeeds François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France, who has chaired the GHOS since November 2019. He stepped down from GHOS after being elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in January. GHOS members expressed their thanks to Mr Villeroy de Galhau for his leadership over the past three years, and look forward to working with Mr Macklem.
It has been a privilege to chair the GHOS since 2019. During this period, GHOS members have collaborated closely, including with regards to the regulatory response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the full, consistent and timely implementation of Basel III. I am delighted that Tiff has been appointed to chair the GHOS and wish him the very best in this new role.
It is an honour to be appointed Chair of the GHOS. I look forward to continuing its important work of providing strategic direction to the Basel Committee, as it works to promote full Basel III implementation, address new challenges facing banks and supervisors, and enhance global financial stability.
Mr Macklem's term as GHOS Chair is for three years.