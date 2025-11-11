BIS, South African Reserve Bank Announce Winners Of G20 TechSprint

Fifteen shortlisted teams from around the world competed to develop innovative technological solutions to address trust and integrity in finance.

Solutions aim to establish trust among financial institutions through digital identity solutions, improve the ability of small and medium-sized enterprises to finance through credit data portability, and drive wider adoption of fast payment systems globally by mitigating fraud and cyber risks.

The winning teams are Team Ownapay SA (Proprietary) Ltd, Team Silence Laboratories Pte Ltd and Team FNA and Proto.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), under the South African G20 Presidency, today announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2025 challenge on trust and integrity in finance.

The G20 TechSprint is a joint initiative between the G20 Presidency and the BIS Innovation Hub to seek out best-in-class technological innovations aimed at solving challenges facing the global central banking and regulatory community.

This year's TechSprint, the sixth edition of the G20 global hackathon open to developers from around the world, was launched in May.

Fifteen shortlisted teams presented their solutions to an independent panel of judges convened by the SARB in South Africa. Following are the winners for each of the three problem statements:

Ownapay SA (Proprietary) Ltd , from South Africa, won the category for problem statement 1, which invited submissions on developing digital identity solutions: establishing trust among financial institutions through innovative, verifiable and privacy-preserving digital identity technologies.

Silence Laboratories Pte Ltd , from Singapore, won the category for problem statement 2, which focused on credit data portability: improving the ability of small and medium-sized enterprises to finance through secure, consumer-consented data exchange solutions that facilitate seamless cross-border sharing of credit information.

FNA and Proto, from the United Kingdom, won the category for problem statement 3, which called for solutions to mitigate fraud and cyber risks: driving wider adoption of fast payment systems globally – and promoting financial inclusion and economic growth – through technology designed to reduce fraud and cyber risks.

The 2025 edition of TechSprint has addressed trust and integrity, while advancing scalability and promoting financial inclusion.



Thank you to all who contributed for your curiosity, discipline and commitment to a more open and trusted financial future. Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the BIS

As policymakers, our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation is crucial. The G20 TechSprint has once again shown that some of the most scalable and forward-thinking solutions to global financial challenges can emerge from fintech start-ups in small towns as well as seasoned developers in global hubs.



Hosting the TechSprint on African soil for the first time revealed the depth of talent and ingenuity across our continent and beyond. The solutions put forward underscore the urgent need to build open, trusted and inclusive financial systems that transcend borders and serve everyone. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, SARB

Shortlisted teams

Problem statement 1

Currency Network Ltd

Meeco

Ownapay SA (Proprietary) Ltd

Settlefirst Assetsworks Private Ltd

walt.id

Problem statement 2

Akiba Digital (Pty) Ltd

A team of eight individuals led by Amit Bapat 1

eSusFarm Africa

Silence Laboratories Pte Ltd

Smile Technology Pte Ltd

Problem statement 3

Banfico VOP

ContexQ

FNA and Proto

Kasikorn Soft Company Ltd

Mastercard

