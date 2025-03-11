BIS Quarterly Review - March 2025

|
Markets caught in cross-currents
The March issue of the BIS Quarterly Review includes analysis on developments in financial markets, private credit, the evolution of monetary policy frameworks and the international dimensions of credit.
Overview
- Markets caught in cross-currents
Markets were pulled in different directions during the review period, reflecting different trends in government bonds, equity and corporate credit.
Articles
- The global drivers of private credit
by Fernando Avalos, Sebastian Doerr and Gabor Pinter
Private credit has grown against a backdrop of lower policy rates and stricter banking regulation.