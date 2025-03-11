Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

BIS Quarterly Review - March 2025

Markets caught in cross-currents


The March issue of the BIS Quarterly Review includes analysis on developments in financial markets, private credit, the evolution of monetary policy frameworks and the international dimensions of credit.

Overview

  • Markets caught in cross-currents
    Markets were pulled in different directions during the review period, reflecting different trends in government bonds, equity and corporate credit.

Articles

  • The global drivers of private credit
    by Fernando Avalos, Sebastian Doerr and Gabor Pinter
    Private credit has grown against a backdrop of lower policy rates and stricter banking regulation.
