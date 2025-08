More BIS publications

Basel Committee paper: Banks' interconnections with non-bank financial intermediaries

The Basel Committee highlights the interconnections and associated risk between banks and non-bank financial intermediaries.



BIS Bulletin: Navigating global headwinds: Africa's trade landscape and growth opportunities

Africa needs to strengthen regional trade ties and embrace digital solutions to overcome global headwinds and unlock growth opportunities.



FSI Insights: Public support for bank resolution

Bank resolution should use well-defined public support to enhance financial stability and contain social costs.