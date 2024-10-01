BIS Latest Update October 2024: Lessons On Bank Turmoil, Carry Trade

More BIS publications



Press release: Basel Committee approves annual G-SIB assessment and advances follow-up response to 2023 banking turmoil

The Basel Committee approved the annual assessment of global systemically important banks and advanced its response to the 2023 banking turmoil.



Press release: State Bank of Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong appointed Chair of the BIS Asian Consultative Council (ACC)

The BIS Board of Directors has appointed the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam as Chair of the ACC for a two-year term.



FSI publication: Cross-border crisis simulation

Seven Latin American countries participated in a crisis simulation exercise to test their preparedness for managing a bank failure.