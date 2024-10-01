BIS Latest Update October 2024: Lessons On Bank Turmoil, Carry Trade

|
Upcoming
- 2 October: Andréa M Maechler gives public lecture at the London School of Economics.
- 22 October: Agustín Carstens gives keynote remarks (recorded) at the joint BIS-IMF G20 event on “The future of cross-border payments: faster, safer, more inclusive”, in Washington, DC. Other speakers include Hyun Song Shin, Cecilia Skingsley, Andréa M. Maechler and Tara Rice.
- 23 October: Agustín Carstens participates in a fireside chat with Sergio Ermotti, moderated by Tim Adams at the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, DC.
- 23 October: Cecilia Skingsley gives keynote speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Annual Fintech Conference.