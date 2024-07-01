BIS Latest Update July 2024: Smooth Landing, AI And Central Banks

|
Upcoming
- 3 July: Claudio Borio participates in a panel on drivers of equilibrium interest rates at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, Sintra. Livestreamed.
- 3 July: The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision meets.
- 19 July: Agustín Carstens gives a keynote speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta conference on “Exploring conventional bank funding regimes in an unconventional world”.
- By 31 July: release of BIS international banking statistics and global liquidity indicators.