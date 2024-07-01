Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

BIS Latest Update July 2024: Smooth Landing, AI And Central Banks

Date 01/07/2024

Laying a robust foundation for the future

Presenting the BIS Annual Economic Report, Agustín Carstens says laying the foundation for a brighter economic future requires action from all policymakers.

Monetary policy in the 21st century

Since the turn of the 21st century, a series of extraordinary events have profoundly shaped monetary policy. 

AI and central banks

Central banks are directly affected by AI, both as stewards of the economy and as users of AI tools.

Annual report video

Hear from our staff how we helped central banks in their pursuit of global monetary and financial stability in 2023/24.

Video: Artificial intelligence and the economy

Why should central banks embrace the latest AI technology? Hyun Song Shin walks us through the implications of AI for the economy and for central banks in this video.

Toronto Innovation Centre opens

The BIS Innovation Hub’s seventh centre will focus initially on financial market infrastructures, suptech and open finance.

Project mBridge reaches minimum viable product stage

BIS Innovation Hub invites private firms to propose new solutions to further develop the platform.

CBDC work advances globally

The proportion of surveyed central banks engaged in work on CBDCs has reached 94%, according to the latest BIS survey.
More BIS publications 

Quarterly Review: BIS statistics: the global reach of currencies
The currency dimension in BIS statistics helps users track the use of key currencies in international finance.

 FSI Insights: Critical supervisory technology tools
How can authorities maximise suptech’s potential in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their supervisory processes?

CPMI Brief: Cross-border payment survey
Jurisdictions and payment systems are making progress in implementing the G20 cross-border payments programme, but work remains.

Upcoming

  • 3 July: Claudio Borio participates in a panel on drivers of equilibrium interest rates at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, Sintra. Livestreamed.
  • 3 July: The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision meets.
  • 19 July: Agustín Carstens gives a keynote speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta conference on “Exploring conventional bank funding regimes in an unconventional world”.
  • By 31 July: release of BIS international banking statistics and global liquidity indicators.
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg