BIS Latest Update: Fiscal Threats, Tech-Savvy Supervisors And Tokenisation

Date 01/12/2025

Fiscal threats in a changing system

Mounting public debt and the growing footprint of non-banks have brought new financial stability challenges, says Pablo Hernández de Cos.

Building tech-savvy supervisors

A framework for technology-related capacity development to help supervisors adapt to rapid and continuous technological advancements.

Tokenised money market funds

Tokenised money market funds represent a rapidly growing segment of decentralised finance and introduce links to the traditional financial system.

A primer on tokenisation

Morten Bech and Jon Frost explain the concept of tokenisation and how it can improve the international financial system.

How are job markets faring post-pandemic? 

Learn about the global unemployment trends in our data story, and dive into the BIS Bulletin for the full analysis. 

G20 Techsprint 2025

The winners of the G20 TechSprint have been announced, with innovative solutions to address trust and integrity in finance.

How deposits can harness tokenisation

Andréa M Maechler discusses the importance of embracing tokenisation as a transformative innovation, while also maintaining trust in money.

Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli appointed BIS Innovation Hub Head

The BIS Board has appointed Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli as Head of the BIS Innovation Hub for a five-year term, effective 1 March 2026.
 Statistical Release on residential property price: Global real house price decline slows
In Q2 2025, global house prices declined in real terms by 0.8% year on year, slightly less compared with the previous quarter.

FSI briefs: Revisiting the regulatory capital stack
A simpler regulatory framework could more effectively support financial stability.

BIS Working Paper: Can AI think and act like a cash manager? 
Research findings indicate that generative AI agents can manage liquidity, prioritise payments and optimise efficiency in real-time gross settlement systems.
 

  • 8 December: BIS Quarterly Review released
  • 8 December: Over-the-counter Derivatives Statistics for H1 2025
