BIS Latest Update: Fiscal Threats, Tech-Savvy Supervisors And Tokenisation

The BIS Board has appointed Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli as Head of the BIS Innovation Hub for a five-year term, effective 1 March 2026.
Statistical Release on residential property price:Global real house price decline slows In Q2 2025, global house prices declined in real terms by 0.8% year on year, slightly less compared with the previous quarter.
BIS Working Paper:Can AI think and act like a cash manager? Research findings indicate that generative AI agents can manage liquidity, prioritise payments and optimise efficiency in real-time gross settlement systems.
Upcoming
8 December: BIS Quarterly Review released
8 December: Over-the-counter Derivatives Statistics for H1 2025