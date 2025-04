More BIS publications



March Quarterly Review: Market pressure and investment funds

When banks are under market pressure, strain at investment funds can undermine financial stability.



BIS Paper: Fast payment systems

Recent experiences and innovations in Latin America and the Caribbean show how fast payment systems can boost financial inclusion.



BIS Management speech: Navigating uncertainty in the global economy: central bank challenges in an era of change

Tao Zhang discusses how embracing innovation while safeguarding stability will be critical to navigating the complex challenges ahead.