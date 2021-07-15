 Skip to main Content
BIS: Global Reflation ?

Date 15/07/2021

BIS Bulletin  |  No 43  
15 July 2021
by  Flora BudiantoGiovanni LombardoBenoit Mojon and Daniel Rees
PDF full text
Key takeaways

  • Inflation has risen in many countries. In conjunction with a rebound in GDP growth and evidence of significant bottlenecks in some sectors, this has prompted concerns that the low inflation era of recent decades could be nearing its end.
  • A closer look at the data reveals that the pickup in inflation can be ascribed largely to base effects, increases in the prices of a small number of pandemic-affected items and higher energy prices. A common thread through these causes is that their effect on inflation is likely to be temporary.
  • A more persistent increase in inflation would likely require a material pickup in labour costs and an unmooring of inflation expectations. However, wage growth remains contained and the medium-term inflation expectations of professional forecasters and financial markets show little sign of de-anchoring. These developments are consistent with medium-term inflation moving towards central bank targets.