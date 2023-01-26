BV_Trial Banner.gif
BIS: Does Money Growth Help Explain The Recent Inflation Surge?

Date 26/01/2023

BIS Bulletin  |  No 67  |  
26 January 2023
by  Claudio BorioBoris Hofmann and Egon Zakrajšek
PDF full text
 (761kb)
  |  9 pages


Key takeaways

  • The strength of the link between money growth and inflation depends on the inflation regime: it is one-to-one when inflation is high and virtually non-existent when it is low.
  • A link can also be seen in the recent possible transition from a low- to a high-inflation regime. An upsurge in money growth preceded the inflation flare-up, and countries with stronger money growth saw markedly higher inflation.
  • Looking at money growth would have helped to improve post-pandemic inflation forecasts, suggesting that its information value may have been neglected.

Annex

