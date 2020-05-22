 Skip to main Content
BIS - Dealing With Covid-19: Understanding The Policy Choices

Date 22/05/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 19  |  
22 May 2020
by  Frederic BoissayDaniel Rees and Phurichai Rungcharoenkitkul
PDF full text
 (744kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Containment policies save lives but restrict economic activity. Standard approaches to accounting for the value of human lives lend support to these policies despite their high short-term economic costs.
  • Integrated epidemic-macroeconomic models provide a coherent framework for quantifying the costs and benefits of containment policies. Part of the benefit comes from limiting externalities that would otherwise arise if social distancing were purely voluntary.
  • Standard epidemiological and economic parameters suggest that several months of strict containment policies that lead to as much as a 30% decline in GDP for the period of the lockdown could be preferable to alternatives with more casualties and a less severe recession.

