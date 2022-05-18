BIS: Commodity Market Disruptions, Growth And Inflation

BIS Bulletin | No 54 |
18 May 2022
PDF full text
(683kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- Higher commodity prices will erode global growth, as the modest growth boost for commodity exporters will only partly offset the output losses of commodity importers.
- Rising commodity prices will also intensify global inflationary pressures. The effects will be strongest for food and energy prices, but spillovers to other components of inflation are likely.
- Recent shocks have been smaller than the 1970s oil shocks but broader-based, encompassing food and industrial commodities as well as energy. Nonetheless, structural changes, as well as stronger policy frameworks and nominal anchors, make stagflation less likely to return.