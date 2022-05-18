BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

BIS: Commodity Market Disruptions, Growth And Inflation

Date 18/05/2022

BIS Bulletin  |  No 54  |  
18 May 2022
by  Deniz IganEmanuel KohlscheenGabriela Nodari and Daniel Rees
PDF full text
 (683kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Higher commodity prices will erode global growth, as the modest growth boost for commodity exporters will only partly offset the output losses of commodity importers.
  • Rising commodity prices will also intensify global inflationary pressures. The effects will be strongest for food and energy prices, but spillovers to other components of inflation are likely.
  • Recent shocks have been smaller than the 1970s oil shocks but broader-based, encompassing food and industrial commodities as well as energy. Nonetheless, structural changes, as well as stronger policy frameworks and nominal anchors, make stagflation less likely to return.
Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif