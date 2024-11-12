BIS Board Chair Re-Elected And New Chair Of BIS Consultative Council Of The Americas Appointed

François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France, re-elected as Chair of the BIS Board of Directors for a second three-year term

Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, announced as incoming Chair of the Consultative Council for the Americas for a two-year term

Both to take effect in January 2025

The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has re-elected François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France, as its Chair and announced that Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, will become Chair of the BIS Consultative Council for the Americas (CCA).

Mr Villeroy de Galhau will commence his second three-year term on 12 January 2025. Mr Macklem's appointment is for a term of two years starting 1 January 2025.

The BIS Board of Directors is responsible for determining the strategic and policy direction of the BIS, supervising its Management and fulfilling the specific tasks given to it by the Bank's Statutes.

The CCA was established in May 2008 as an advisory committee to the BIS Board. It comprises the Governors of the BIS member central banks in the Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the United States.

The BIS Representative Office for the Americas, located in Mexico City, provides the secretariat for the CCA. Mr Macklem succeeds Roberto Campos Neto, Governor of the Central Bank of Brazil, as CCA Chair. The BIS Board expressed its gratitude to Mr Campos Neto for his leadership in furthering important cooperative initiatives during his tenure in areas such as growth and productivity, the conduct of monetary policy and digital payments and innovation.