BIS: Basel Committee Finds Türkiye Compliant With Its Net Stable Funding Ratio Standard And Its Large Exposures Framework

Basel Committee publishes assessment reports on the implementation of its global standards in Türkiye.

Assessments find Turkish regulations compliant with the Basel Committee's Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and large exposures framework.

These publications form part of the Committee's Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme.

Türkiye's implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) standard and large exposures framework (LEX) were assessed as compliant with the global standards set by the Basel Committee, which is the highest overall grade.

These were the conclusions of assessment reports on the implementation of the NSFR and the LEX in Türkiye, published today by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

The Basel Committee's assessment reports form part of its Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP), a series of reports on the implementation of Basel standards by member jurisdictions of the Basel Committee.