BIS: Basel Committee Finalises AML/CFT Guidelines On Supervisory Cooperation

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today issued the updated version of its guidelines on Sound management of risks related to money laundering and financing of terrorism, with guides on the interaction and cooperation between prudential and anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) supervisors.
These guidelines are intended to enhance the effectiveness of supervision of banks' money laundering and financing of terrorism (FT) risk management, consistent with and complementary to the goals and objectives of the standards issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and principles and guidelines published by the Basel Committee.
The revisions set out principles and recommendations for information exchange and cooperation in relation to: (i) authorisation related procedures of a bank; (ii) ongoing supervision; and (iii) enforcement actions. Also, possible mechanisms to facilitate such cooperation in the jurisdictional and international context are provided.