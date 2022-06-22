BIS Appoints Luis Bengoechea As Deputy Head Of Banking

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today announced that Luis Bengoechea has been appointed as Deputy Head of Banking. He has served as Acting Deputy Head of the Banking Department since January this year and was previously Head of Treasury.

In his previous role, Luis Bengoechea led the Bank's transition from Libor to the new risk-free rate benchmarks, among other large initiatives. He joined the BIS in 1998 from the private sector.

Luis's deep knowledge and leadership experience will continue to be a valuable asset to the Banking department. Peter Zoellner, Head of the BIS Banking Department

Luis Bengoechea has a degree in law and business administration from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, Madrid, and has attended the Columbia Business School Senior Executive Program. His five-year term starts on 1 July 2022.