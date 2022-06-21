BIS: Annual Economic Report 2022

A special chapter outlining the monetary system of the future, combining digital features with trust in central banks, was pre-released on 21 June.
The full Annual Economic Report, to be released on 26 June, will discuss the risks of stagflation looming over the global economy and provides fresh insights on the inflationary process to help better understand the recent surge in inflation.
Chapters
III. The future monetary system
A burst of creative innovation is under way in money and payments, opening up vistas of a future digital monetary system that adapts continuously to serve the public interest.