BioCatch Connect 2.0 Delivers Advanced Fraud- And Financial Crime-Fighting Capabilities To World’s Banks - Upgraded Platform Fuses Multi-Signal Telemetry, Cognitive Insights, And Network Visualization To Stop Human- And AI-Powered Fraud Before It Happens

BioCatch, which prevents financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, today announced a major upgrade to its market-leading digital fraud- and financial crime-detection platform. BioCatch Connect 2.0 features both BioCatch Align, a singular, next-generation software development kit (SDK) that unifies signal collection (behavior, device, network, transactional, and application), and BioCatch Link, which maps connections between users, devices, and payments to uncover hidden money laundering networks. Connect 2.0 arms financial institutions around the world with the most complete and scalable platform to combat the full spectrum of modern fraud and financial crimes — from account takeover and account opening fraud to scams, deepfakes, money laundering, and the emerging generative and agentic AI-powered threats of tomorrow.

“Fraud, scams, and financial crimes are only growing more complex, diverse, and interconnected,” BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor said. “Risk executives today must protect customer assets against a variety of threats while also not exhausting already-strained tech operations budgets. BioCatch Connect 2.0 offers financial institutions a holistic, full-spectrum platform they can implement just once to protect against all kinds of contemporary fraud and financial crimes, as bad actors increasingly turn to an ever-expanding suite of AI tools to hone and scale their attacks.”

BioCatch Connect 2.0 and other recent BioCatch innovations introduce a number of new and upgraded features and capabilities, including:

BioCatch Align: The updated BioCatch Align SDK collects more than 3,000 multi-signal, behavior+ telemetry elements — the richest dataset of its kind. The collection of these thousands of contextual signals forms the foundation of the Connect 2.0 platform, allowing it to continuously synthesize application, behavioral, device, network, and transactional signals through BioCatch’s patented Continuous Behavioral Sequencing™ technology and go beyond merely offering visibility into individual threats and instead map entire constellations of criminal behavior in real time. The result is the industry’s fastest, most accurate, and most scalable fraud and financial-crime-risk-assessment process, processing and responding to data in mere milliseconds, analyzing 16.1 billion user sessions per month, and protecting 555 million people on more than 1.6 billion devices.

The updated BioCatch Align SDK collects more than 3,000 multi-signal, behavior+ telemetry elements — the richest dataset of its kind. The collection of these thousands of contextual signals forms the foundation of the Connect 2.0 platform, allowing it to continuously synthesize application, behavioral, device, network, and transactional signals through BioCatch’s patented Continuous Behavioral Sequencing™ technology and go beyond merely offering visibility into individual threats and instead map entire constellations of criminal behavior in real time. The result is the industry’s fastest, most accurate, and most scalable fraud and financial-crime-risk-assessment process, processing and responding to data in mere milliseconds, analyzing 16.1 billion user sessions per month, and protecting 555 million people on more than 1.6 billion devices. BioCatch Link: Formerly known as Scout, BioCatch Link maps connections between users, devices, and payments, uncovering suspicious clusters of accounts exhibiting coordinated fraud activity and behaviors that traditional transaction monitoring often overlooks. By supporting complex casework in a regulatory environment that increasingly encourages prevention over mere compliance, Link helps break down silos between fraud and AML teams, enabling faster, more coordinated outcomes that improve the quality and profitability of the deposit base while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Formerly known as Scout, BioCatch Link maps connections between users, devices, and payments, uncovering suspicious clusters of accounts exhibiting coordinated fraud activity and behaviors that traditional transaction monitoring often overlooks. By supporting complex casework in a regulatory environment that increasingly encourages prevention over mere compliance, Link helps break down silos between fraud and AML teams, enabling faster, more coordinated outcomes that improve the quality and profitability of the deposit base while maintaining full regulatory compliance. Improved malware detection: BioCatch’s malware-detection model analyzes behavioral data and fine-grained user-interaction patterns throughout an online session, mastering the temporal structure and dynamics of genuine user behavior to identify anomalies consistently exhibited across multiple types of malware.

BioCatch’s malware-detection model analyzes behavioral data and fine-grained user-interaction patterns throughout an online session, mastering the temporal structure and dynamics of genuine user behavior to identify anomalies consistently exhibited across multiple types of malware. Agentic AI detection and differentiation: BioCatch’s latest innovation will not only detect agent-driven banking activity but also differentiate between previously unseen agents, known agents, and human users, allowing financial institutions to recognize AI-driven transactions before they escalate into fraud while allowing genuine users to take full advantage of agentic AI tools for transaction automation if allowed by their banks.

BioCatch’s latest innovation will not only detect agent-driven banking activity but also differentiate between previously unseen agents, known agents, and human users, allowing financial institutions to recognize AI-driven transactions before they escalate into fraud while allowing genuine users to take full advantage of agentic AI tools for transaction automation if allowed by their banks. Best-in-class remote-access detection: Deep-learning models based on neural networks and trained on proprietary behavioral data process sequential user interactions throughout digital sessions, dynamically alerting on remote-access threats while minimizing false positives. This represents a step function change in accuracy from BioCatch’s previous remote-access detection capabilities.

Deep-learning models based on neural networks and trained on proprietary behavioral data process sequential user interactions throughout digital sessions, dynamically alerting on remote-access threats while minimizing false positives. This represents a step function change in accuracy from BioCatch’s previous remote-access detection capabilities. Real‑time response and analytics: Designed for speed and insight, Connect 2.0 offers fast-response scoring, with hooks for orchestration platforms, and enriched investigative dashboards and AI-driven summaries for efficient reviews and investigations.

“Align is designed as a one-stop shop for protecting against all forms of digital banking fraud and financial crimes,” BioCatch Chief Product Officer Ayelet Eliezer said. "It allows financial institutions to replace patchworks of SDKs from multiple vendors with a single comprehensive solution, reducing costs, complexity, and ongoing maintenance, while increasing the efficiency and scalability of their technology infrastructure.”

Connect 2.0 is immediately available to both existing BioCatch customers and new enterprise deployments.

Click here to learn more.