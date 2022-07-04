Bincy Kochalumoottil Joins Management Team Of Boerse Stuttgart Group

From 1 September 2022, Bincy Kochalumoottil (42) will be joining the management team of Boerse Stuttgart Group. As Member of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH and Member of the Group Executive Committee, she will be developing areas of growth in the capital markets business of Boerse Stuttgart Group. This includes the activities of Boerse Stuttgart Group’s exchanges in Sweden and Switzerland, the business focusing on commodities such as gold, as well as the data and information business. In addition, she will be steering the Group's sales activities throughout Europe. “I'm very happy to contribute towards the success of the capital markets business of Boerse Stuttgart Group in Europe and to open up further growth prospects for the Group,” says Kochalumoottil.

Bincy Kochalumoottil has worked for Commerzbank AG since 2012. From 2019, she was in charge as Managing Director of the product area for cards and new payments for retail and corporate clients. Prior to this, she led the departments Digital Banking and Strategy in the Private Clients segment at Commerzbank. From 2008 to 2012, Kochalumoottil worked for comdirect bank AG and, as a specialist for business development, contributed to the product launch for CFDs.

“As Boerse Stuttgart Group, we aim for further growth with our strong capital markets business in Europe. The alignment of our business units and trading venues plays an important role in generating synergies and offering suitable services for both retail and institutional clients. We are very delighted that Bincy Kochalumoottil, with her long-standing experience and extensive expertise for products, strategy and business development will be joining us in shaping our capital markets business and paving the way for further growth,” comments Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.