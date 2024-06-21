big xyt Wins ‘Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Solution’ At The Waters Technology Asia Awards 2024

big xyt is proud to announce they have won the Waters Technology Asia Award 2024 for Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Solution for Open TCA.

These awards recognise excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital markets community, and follows closely after big xyt’s recent success winning Best Data Analytics Provider at the Waters Technology Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024.

Evaluation criteria included how well the technology addresses clients’ problems, what is unique about the solution, recent milestones, and the future product roadmap.

As global markets evolve, pre-trade, intra-day and post-trade execution analysis has to manage increasingly complex datasets at previously unmeasurable levels of granularity.

big xyt harvests, stores and normalises granular data sets across 120 global markets (covering equities, ETFs, listed derivatives and FX). With Open TCA, users can interrogate those datasets to estimate clients’ pre-trade costs, benchmark their trading when they executed, and calculate the cost when they did not, in an accessible and practical package.

Key developments that contributed to this award included the ongoing enhancements to big xyt’s real-time analytics and pre-and post trade analytics in line with new client requirements, and further expansion into APAC with strong core functionality and the ability to customise these to meet the specific needs of clients in the region. big xyt also recently established a presence in Japan to develop and support that market, further growing the firm’s presence in APAC.

Robin Mess, CEO & Co-founder at big xyt, said: “We’re honoured to be awarded the Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Open TCA. This recognition highlights our commitment to innovation, data quality, and exceptional service. Our close collaboration with clients enables us to continuously enhance our core products to meet the changing needs of the community. Furthermore, this award cements big xyt’s recognition and growth globally and in the Asia Pacific.”