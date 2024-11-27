big xyt And Trackinsight Partner To Elevate Analytics For Global ETF Markets - This Collaboration Between Trusted Industry Leaders Provides The Highest Quality Data For ETFs

big xyt, a leading AI-analytics company for global financial markets, is delighted to announce its partnership with Trackinsight, a globally recognised ETF data provider. This collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of both companies to provide market participants with unparalleled insights into ETF trading and investment across the globe.
With $14 trillion in assets under management, the global ETF ecosystem is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing product complexity, regulatory changes, and growing demand for transparency. This partnership leverages big xyt’s expertise in secondary market analytics processing billions of records every day, and Trackinsight’s comprehensive coverage of ETF reference data, primary market flows, and portfolio data. Together, the firms provide an integrated, high-quality dataset to empower better decision-making for issuers, investors, exchanges, and other market participants.
By combining their capabilities, big xyt and Trackinsight enables clients to:
Access a comprehensive view of liquidity across the ETF landscape, integrating primary and secondary market insights.
Improve trading efficiency and reduce costs by providing clarity on liquidity and product quality.
Enhance pre-trade and post-trade analytics with improved insights for evaluating trading costs, liquidity, and market efficiency.
The collaboration will pave the way for additional services, such as liquidity analysis across global markets, and peer group analysis to help issuers benchmark their ETFs against competitors to make informed decisions on product development and market positioning.
Robin Mess, CEO of big xyt, commented: “This partnership with Trackinsight represents a pivotal milestone in our mission to deliver unmatched data transparency and actionable insights to the ETF community. At big xyt, we pride ourselves on our leadership in market analytics, offering deep insights into liquidity and trading dynamics across global markets. By aligning our expertise with Trackinsight’s exceptional reference and primary market data, we are creating a comprehensive solution that empowers investors, issuers, and intermediaries to navigate the ETF ecosystem with confidence and precision.”
Philippe Malaise, CEO of Trackinsight added: "Partnering with big xyt allows us to bring a new dimension to ETF data and analytics. Trackinsight’s focus on delivering accurate and comprehensive reference and primary market data, combined with big xyt’s expertise in secondary market analytics, creates a unique offering for the industry. This collaboration ensures that market participants can rely on a unified source for understanding ETF performance, liquidity, and trends, driving smarter decisions and greater efficiency in the market."
This collaboration reflects the companies’ shared vision of innovation and efficiency, setting a new standard for ETF data transparency and usability across global markets.
