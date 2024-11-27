big xyt And Trackinsight Partner To Elevate Analytics For Global ETF Markets - This Collaboration Between Trusted Industry Leaders Provides The Highest Quality Data For ETFs

big xyt, a leading AI-analytics company for global financial markets, is delighted to announce its partnership with Trackinsight, a globally recognised ETF data provider. This collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of both companies to provide market participants with unparalleled insights into ETF trading and investment across the globe.



With $14 trillion in assets under management, the global ETF ecosystem is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing product complexity, regulatory changes, and growing demand for transparency. This partnership leverages big xyt’s expertise in secondary market analytics processing billions of records every day, and Trackinsight’s comprehensive coverage of ETF reference data, primary market flows, and portfolio data. Together, the firms provide an integrated, high-quality dataset to empower better decision-making for issuers, investors, exchanges, and other market participants.