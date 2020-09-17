BidFX Releases Flagship FX Desktop Trading Application On OpenFin

BidFX, the leading cloud-based provider of electronic foreign exchange trading solutions, today announced a significant addition to its product range delivered via OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of finance.
BidFX now offers a desktop-installed web application supporting the layout of window-based components that interoperate securely and seamlessly across a trader's multi-screen workstation.
This initiative comes at a time when the demand to trade securely from anywhere is ever increasing, especially with many traders now working remotely.
Jean-Philippe Malé, CEO of BidFX, said: "The latest web and cloud technology offers improved flexibility over traditional fat-client applications when developing world-class user interfaces, resulting in faster time to market for new features. Alongside this the market is now asking for that extra layer of development and functional maturity that continues to build confidence in trading over the cloud.”
He added: “BidFX’s history and vision is built upon being a leader in technological advancements in the FX electronic trading world. Building on OpenFin enables us to continue to invest in creating a rich multi-window FX trading experience that combines the best attributes of the desktop and web applications.”
By selecting OpenFin's secure, fintech-ready container as our delivery platform, BidFX has addressed institutional traders' concerns over cloud adoption, web browser compatibility, internet security and screen space limitations.
Adam Toms, European CEO of OpenFin, added: “Having a digital desktop strategy has become increasingly important in supporting remote working practices, especially as many traders have moved from six screens to two or three. More than ever, they need to be able to link applications seamlessly across multi-screen workstations and have access to the right workflow tools while minimizing the screen real estate they consume. We are delighted to welcome BidFX to our ecosystem of users and look forward to our collaboration.”