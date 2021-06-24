BETTER FINANCE: The Extensive Use By German Insurers Of Reserves Belonging To Customers To Improve Their Solvency Fit For Export

Besides their fundamental business figures, insurance companies have to disclose how stable and secure they are in annual “solvency” reports. In 2021, for the first time, BdV – Europe’s most important association for insurance policyholders – in cooperation with BETTER FINANCE, the European Federation of Financial Services Users – analyse these reports from the 10 biggest life-insurers from France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, along with Germany. “There are important differences between the life-insurance markets of these five European member states and there are reasons for concern”, states Axel Kleinlein, President of BETTER FINANCE and spokesperson for BdV. The extensive use of life-insured persons’ profit-sharing reserves as “own funds” of the insurers, through which German life-insurers reduce profit participations for their customers, can now be assessed in France as well.
