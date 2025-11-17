Betashares Capital Limited Launches Its 100th ETF, The Global Shares ex US ETF, Tracking The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex United States ex Australia Large & Mid Cap AUD Index

Solactive is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Betashares with the launch of the Betashares Global Shares Ex US ETF. This launch marks the milestone of Betashares introducing its 100th ETF to the market, further expanding its comprehensive range of investment solutions. The ETF tracks the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex United States ex Australia Large & Mid Cap AUD Index, providing investors with diversified exposure to large- and mid-cap companies across developed markets, excluding the United States and Australia.

Developed markets outside the United States and Australia continue to play a crucial role in the global economy, representing significant investment opportunities across Europe, Japan, Canada, and other advanced economies. Amid a shifting global macroeconomic landscape and evolving regional growth dynamics, investors are increasingly seeking international diversification to balance portfolios and capture opportunities among established global leaders outside the U.S. market.

The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex United States ex Australia Large & Mid Cap AUD Index is part of the Solactive Global Benchmark Series (GBS), a comprehensive framework for global equity market coverage. The index includes over 900 large- and mid-cap companies from developed markets, excluding those assigned to the United States and Australia. It uses a transparent, free-float market capitalization weighting methodology to ensure broad market representation and ease of replication.

The ETF was launched on 11 November on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker code “EXUS”.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with BetaShares through this latest ETF tracking our GBS Developed Markets ex US ex Australia Index. This launch underscores our shared commitment to delivering transparent, efficient, and globally diversified benchmark solutions. The Solactive GBS series continues to provide a robust foundation for cost-effective global equity exposure.”

Announcing the launch of the new ETF, Alex Vynokur, Chief Executive Officer at Betashares, commented: “At a time when equity market concentration is elevated in both US and Australian equities, EXUS will help investors address this overweight position in their portfolios, as well as offering the tax efficiency of investing in an Australian-domiciled ETF which holds shares directly.