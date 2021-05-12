Bermuda Stock Exchange Joins United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative As Partner Exchange

Highlights:
- BSX to collaborate with peers to promote sustainable business practices and corporate transparency
- Launch of BSX ESG Guidelines for issuers is a priority.
The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) has announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative as a Partner Exchange.
The Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative is a peer-to-peer learning platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, regulators, and companies, can enhance corporate transparency – and ultimately performance – on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment.
BSX President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Wojciechowski said, “The BSX is delighted to join the UN SSE as a Partner Exchange. As a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the BSX has embraced ESG principles which have become a growing priority for WFE member exchanges.”
Launched in 2009, the SSE initiative has more than 100 Partner Exchanges around the world and focusses on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as agreed upon by the General Assembly within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The SSE initiative is a UN Partnership Programme organised by UNCTAD, the UN Global Compact, UNEP Finance Initiative and the Principles for Responsible Investing.
Mr. Wojciechowski added, “Bermuda’s insurance and reinsurance industry continues to be a global leader in climate finance and insurance linked securities which are addressing the global protection gap – those corporate entities, municipalities and countries that are uninsured or under-insured – and providing resilience and recovery in the face of a changing climate. As an integral part of this market, the BSX will soon be issuing ESG guidelines for our listed issuers which will provide an opportunity to take an active and important leadership role in promoting sustainable business practices.”
Learn more about the SSE at www.sseinitiative.org