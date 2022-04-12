Bermuda Stock Exchange Announces Appointment Of Ailish Byrne As Chief Compliance Officer Designat

Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSXTM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc., today announced the appointment of Ailish Byrne as Chief Compliance Officer Designate.
Byrne brings 25 years of international stock exchange and financial services experience to her role as she helps drive the development of BSX listing and compliance activities. She will also assist BSX President and CEO Greg Wojciechowski in developing and executing strategic initiatives. “
On behalf of the team at BSX, I am excited to welcome Ailish. She brings a wealth of experience that will help us build on our strong foundation and continue to grow our exchange,” said Wojciechowski. “BSX recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, and we look forward to growing our team and expanding our capabilities to better serve our valued clients for the next 50 years.”
Prior to joining BSX, Byrne spent over 15 years on the leadership team at the Irish Stock Exchange, where she led communications and regulatory functions, and managed internal and external relationships with Irish and international stakeholders. She is a PWC-trained chartered accountant and has a proven track record of implementing projects that transformed the Irish Stock Exchange's voice and brand, while also successfully managing important operational changes across the Irish stock market.
Byrne joins an experienced team of Bermudians as she replaces James McKirdy, who is retiring after devoting more than 20 years of his career to BSX. The two will work closely together as Byrne transitions into her new role.
“I would like to thank James for his many years of exemplary service to BSX,” said Wojciechowski. “He has been a critical member of our team throughout his tenure, helping to grow our exchange and implement best practices in our listings and compliance functions. It has been a pleasure working with him over the years.”