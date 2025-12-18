Bermuda Stock Exchange – 2025/2026 Festive Holiday Closure Notice

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) advises that it will have the following operating schedule during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year holidays as follows:

Date Notes Operating Hours Wednesday, 24 December 2025 Christmas Eve - Early Closure 9:00am – 2:00pm Thursday, 25 December 2025 Christmas Day CLOSED Friday, 26 December 2025 Boxing Day CLOSED Monday, 29 December 2025 Normal Operating Hours 9:00am – 5:00pm Wednesday, 31 December 2025 Normal Operating Hours 9:00am – 5:00pm Thursday, 1 January 2026 New Year’s Day CLOSED Friday, 2 January 2026 Normal Operating Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm Monday, 5 January 2026 Normal Operating Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm

Further information on the 2026 calendar is available on the following BSX website link.