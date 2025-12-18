Bermuda Stock Exchange – 2025/2026 Festive Holiday Closure Notice

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) advises that it will have the following operating schedule during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year holidays as follows:
|
Date
|
Notes
|
Operating Hours
|
Wednesday, 24 December 2025
|
Christmas Eve - Early Closure
|
9:00am – 2:00pm
|
Thursday, 25 December 2025
|
Christmas Day
|
CLOSED
|
Friday, 26 December 2025
|
Boxing Day
|
CLOSED
|
Monday, 29 December 2025
|
Normal Operating Hours
|
9:00am – 5:00pm
|
Wednesday, 31 December 2025
|
Normal Operating Hours
|
9:00am – 5:00pm
|
Thursday, 1 January 2026
|
New Year’s Day
|
CLOSED
|
Friday, 2 January 2026
|
Normal Operating Hours
|
9:00am - 5:00pm
|
Monday, 5 January 2026
|
Normal Operating Hours
|
9:00am - 5:00pm
Further information on the 2026 calendar is available on the following BSX website link.