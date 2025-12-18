Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Bermuda Stock Exchange – 2025/2026 Festive Holiday Closure Notice

Date 18/12/2025

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) advises that it will have the following operating schedule during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 New Year holidays as follows:

Date

Notes

Operating Hours

Wednesday, 24 December 2025

Christmas Eve - Early Closure

9:00am – 2:00pm

Thursday, 25 December 2025

Christmas Day

CLOSED

Friday, 26 December 2025

Boxing Day

CLOSED

Monday, 29 December 2025

Normal Operating Hours

 

9:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday, 31 December 2025

Normal Operating Hours

 

9:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday, 1 January 2026

New Year’s Day

CLOSED

Friday, 2 January 2026

Normal Operating Hours

 

9:00am - 5:00pm

Monday, 5 January 2026

Normal Operating Hours

 

9:00am - 5:00pm

 

Further information on the 2026 calendar is available on the following BSX website link.

