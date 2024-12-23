Bermuda Stock Exchange – 2024 Festive Holiday Closure Notice

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) advises that it will have the following operating schedule during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holidays as follows:

Date Observation of Operating Hours Tuesday, December 24th 2024 Early Closure 9:00am – 2:00pm Wednesday, December 25th 2024 Christmas Day CLOSED Thursday, December 26th 2024 Boxing Day CLOSED Friday, December 27th 2024 Normal Operating Hours 9:00am – 5:00pm Tuesday, December 31st 2024 Normal Operating Hours 9:00am – 5:00pm Wednesday, January 1st 2025 New Year’s Day CLOSED Thursday, January 2nd 2025 Normal Operating Hours 9:00am - 5:00pm