Bermuda Stock Exchange – 2024 Festive Holiday Closure Notice

Date 23/12/2024

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) advises that it will have the following operating schedule during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holidays as follows:

Date

Observation of

Operating Hours

Tuesday, December 24th 2024

Early Closure

9:00am – 2:00pm

Wednesday, December 25th 2024

Christmas Day

CLOSED

Thursday, December 26th 2024

Boxing Day

CLOSED

Friday, December 27th 2024

 

Normal Operating Hours

9:00am – 5:00pm

Tuesday, December 31st 2024

 

Normal Operating Hours

9:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday, January 1st 2025

New Year’s Day

CLOSED

Thursday, January 2nd 2025

 

Normal Operating Hours

9:00am - 5:00pm

 

