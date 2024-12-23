Bermuda Stock Exchange – 2024 Festive Holiday Closure Notice

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) advises that it will have the following operating schedule during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holidays as follows:
|
Date
|
Observation of
|
Operating Hours
|
Tuesday, December 24th 2024
|
Early Closure
|
9:00am – 2:00pm
|
Wednesday, December 25th 2024
|
Christmas Day
|
CLOSED
|
Thursday, December 26th 2024
|
Boxing Day
|
CLOSED
|
Friday, December 27th 2024
|
|
Normal Operating Hours
9:00am – 5:00pm
|
Tuesday, December 31st 2024
|
|
Normal Operating Hours
9:00am – 5:00pm
|
Wednesday, January 1st 2025
|
New Year’s Day
|
CLOSED
|
Thursday, January 2nd 2025
|
|
Normal Operating Hours
9:00am - 5:00pm