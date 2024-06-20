Bequant Launches Capital Introduction Platform For Crypto Hedge Funds And Managers

Bequant, one of the most established regulated institutional digital asset firms, has announced today that it has launched a new capital introduction platform designed specifically for crypto hedge funds and allocators (such as Fund of Funds, Family Offices and HNWIs). The Capital Introduction platform marks a significant shift in Bequant’s business model from a Prime Broker to a Principal Trading Firm- Bequant will now allocate its own capital to traders alongside investors utilising the platform. Additionally, the platform will provide crypto hedge funds with direct access to Bequant’s pool of allocators, ensuring that accurate fund data is presented to allocators so they can make better informed manager selection decisions.

Launching the capital introduction platform is a strategic pivot by Bequant, reinforcing its commitment to supporting funds in all cycles of asset management business.

Bequant is the only true principal trading firm offering a comprehensive solution supported by a high-quality access platform, sophisticated risk management tools, such as RiskQuant, a recently launched state-of-the-art tool, allowing for a granular view of strategies’ risk/return dynamics, enhancing the decision-making process for investors and allocators, and access to pre-screened funds to resolve a noticeable need for capital introduction services in digital asset markets.

Over the past six years, Bequant has diligently built and refined systems to manage assets across all pools of liquidity, including over 15 centralised exchanges, more than 30 decentralised exchanges (DEXes), and a dozen-plus OTC liquidity providers. Bequant also gives access to multiple custodians with off-exchange settlement functionality to address counterparty risks. This extensive network has enabled Bequant to create a comprehensive and secure ecosystem for digital asset management.

George Zarya, CEO and founder of Bequant, commented,

“We are thrilled to launch our new capital introduction platform, which leverages Bequant’s extensive experience and robust infrastructure in the crypto space. Our goal is to capitalise on the software and network we’ve built within the crypto trading community to achieve new milestones in the industry.”

Bequant’s comprehensive reporting and data tools have been instrumental in providing transparency and detailed insights into asset management. The capital introduction platform is a culmination of Bequant’s efforts to build a seamless and efficient system for managing digital assets. By facilitating connections between crypto hedge funds, managers, and allocators, Bequant aims to foster a more collaborative and prosperous environment for all stakeholders involved.