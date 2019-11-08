BEQUANT And Avelacom Collaborate To Build A Diverse And Liquid Ecosystem For Professional Crypto Traders

BEQUANT, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with prime brokerage services is collaborating with Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider; to provide crypto currency market participants with faster access to BEQUANT’s market infrastructure via Avelacom’s low latency network.
Through this initiative BEQUANT’s colocation facilities and connectivity footprint globally will be increased through a point-to-point fiber in Equinix’s LD4 data centre, providing proximity and lowest latency connections between both companies’ networks.
In turn, this will provide BEQUANT’s professional trading clients, including investment banks, hedge funds and other proprietary traders using the most demanding algorithmic strategies with more colocation and connectivity options both within and outside of the LD4 data centre.
Clients will be able to receive real-time pricing data and place large volumes of orders across various crypto markets at consistent millisecond speed while using the industry benchmark protocol – FIX. These are must-haves for institutions managing large multi-asset portfolios globally who are constantly looking at improving their trading performance.
George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT Exchange and prime brokerage services said “Speed and efficiency of the trading infrastructure is a key step to bridging the gap between the traditional financial institutions and the crypto market. We are delighted to have agreed this partnership with IT Infrastructure providers, Avelacom. Both organisations are going through the same evolution pattern so it's a great way to leverage each other's brand and provide our users with a greater trading experience.”
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “Crypto is a key growth market for Avelacom and we see lots of opportunities across our entire solution suite. We expect our partnership with BEQUANT will further support our efforts to expand our client base, particularly for those who want access to cryptocurrencies and those who are interested in leveraging their trading and enjoy better trading experiences in crypto.”