Beeks Signs Fifth New Exchange Client In 2025 With nuam Agreement To Deliver Regional Exchange Cloud® Platform

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC, a leading provider of cloud computing, connectivity and analytics services for capital markets, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with nuam (“nuam”), the regional holding company that integrates the stock exchanges of Santiago, Colombia, and Lima. Under this agreement, Beeks will deliver its flagship infrastructure service Exchange Cloud® to enable nuam to onboard both domestic and international trading participants under a revenue sharing model.



nuam is the first multi country integrated exchange in Latin America, uniting the Santiago Stock Exchange (Chile), Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Peru) and Bolsa de Valores de Colombia under a single market architecture. Beeks’ Exchange Cloud® is a turnkey, fully managed multitenant compute and analytics stack designed for exchanges to offer cloud infrastructure services directly to their participants.

Under the agreement, nuam will leverage Beeks’ platform to deliver low latency, secure infrastructure for market participants in all three countries, enabling efficient onboarding of both regional and global firms into the new ecosystem. The solution enhances accessibility for a wider range of participants, supports liquidity through faster market entry, and aligns with nuam’s mission to create opportunities for prosperity across the region.

This deal marks Beeks’ fifth new exchange client in 2025, reinforcing its role as strategic advisor and infrastructure partner to global exchanges. It highlights the momentum behind Exchange Cloud®, as more exchanges adopt the platform to reduce time-to-market, improve infrastructure efficiency, and offer greater flexibility to their participants - benefits that strengthen the overall resilience and competitiveness of the exchange ecosystem.



“We are proud to partner with nuam as they pioneer a unified regional market across Chile, Colombia and Peru,” said Gordon McArthur, Chief Executive Officer at Beeks. “Our Exchange Cloud® platform gives nuam the agility, scalability and global connectivity needed to onboard participants quickly and cost effectively, while nuam retains full control of their client relationships and brand.”

Juan Pablo Córdoba, CEO at nuam, said: “This agreement supports our mission to build Latin America’s first fully integrated multi-country exchange. The new capabilities are an important part of our strategy to offer the market greater liquidity, transparency, and efficiency and new opportunities for issuers, intermediaries and investors across the region.”