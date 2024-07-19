Beeks Announces The Launch Of Beeks Analytics 12.0

Beeks Group is pleased to announce the release of Beeks Analytics 12.0, the latest version of our innovative analytics platform designed for the financial industry. This new version introduces a range of features aimed at enhancing data analysis and performance, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for capital markets and trading sectors.

Beeks Analytics 12.0 continues to build on our core principles, featuring open architecture for seamless integration, open scaling with commercially available hardware to handle increased loads, and open consumption with modular licensing to ensure you only pay for what you need. These principles ensure scalable performance and flexible licensing tailored to your needs.

"With Beeks Analytics 12.0, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data analytics for the financial sector,” says Matt Cretney, Head of Product Management at Beeks. “This release embodies our commitment to providing scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Key New Features in Version 12.0:

PRISM Packet Capture Query and Analysis Advanced Querying and Analysis: Our new PRISM API allows for comprehensive querying, analysis, and decoding of packet captures. Remote Capture Management: Route requests from a central hub to retrieve data from multiple remote capture appliances. User-Friendly Dashboard: Integrated with a Grafana dashboard for easy access and visualization of results. Rocky 9 Linux Now Available: Rocky 9 Linux is available to all customers with this release. Performance Boost: Offers a 25% performance improvement over Rocky 8. We will be upgrading all existing customers to this release in due course. Eideticom NoLoad Compression Standard Inclusion: An FPGA card utilizing Eideticom NoLoad compression is now standard in version 12.0 to maximise packet storage. 100 Gbps+: Scalable beyond 100Gbps by using additional FPGA cards, so capable of handling the largest feeds. Low Power Consumption: Low power solution requiring less than 50W. Compression Ratio: Achieve up to 5x storage capacity for packet data. Security Enhanced Security: Extensive updates to dependencies to further improve product security. Grafana 10.3 Included Improved UI capabilities: Support for new and improved Grafana features.

Beeks Analytics 12.0 represents our dedication to driving innovation and performance in data analytics. We invite you to explore the future of data analytics with this powerful new release.