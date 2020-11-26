Beeks Announces New Service Collaboration With SGX - The Launch Of Co-Location As A Service (CaaS) To The Exchange Removes Commercial Barriers To Entry

Beeks Group today announced a service collaboration with the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia's international, multi-asset exchange, operating securities, fixed income and derivatives markets to the highest regulatory standards.
This new Co-location as a Service (CaaS) collaboration provides an on-demand virtual or bare metal dedicated infrastructure from Beeks Financial Cloud setup within SGX Co-Location Tier-1 rack space. The CaaS can be activated and turnaround within 24 hours thereby reducing new trading participant time to market. The CaaS packages are available on 30 day commitments via the Beeks Marketplace.
CaaS offers ultra-low latency access to the SGX trading platforms via a choice of shared or dedicated fibre uplinks from Beeks infrastructure. With sub 15μs network latencies, it provides an ultra-fast cross connect and cost-effective solution for those looking for swift and reliable connectivity to SGX.
In addition, Beeks can now provide connectivity to customers in Equinix SG1 directly to SGX for the first time, connecting customers between both locations within the Beeks infrastructure via private dark fibre.
“The digital transformation of businesses worldwide has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic, underscoring the role of infrastructure and Co-location as a Service in the face of global disruptions and travel restrictions”, said Ng Kin Yee, Managing Director, Head of Data, Connectivity and Indices at SGX, “We are delighted to be partnering Beeks to provide our customers with access to SGX’s mission-critical engines at the fastest speeds, without the need for physical access to the data centre and the associated upfront costs. As more firms migrate to cloud-based services, we will continue to provide innovative and resilient solutions to cater to changing industry needs.”
Beeks added SGX to its infrastructure in June 2018 to provide cloud services and access to market data to facilitate automated trading in assets on the Singapore Exchange, connecting to their Tokyo, Hong Kong and London locations directly and providing the ability for ultra-low latency trading between these locations.
SGX Co-Location offers the fastest access to SGX trading platforms and provides hosting services in a secure, reliable and robust environment. Housed in one of Singapore’s most advanced data centres and designed to meet the rigorous demands of global financial institutions, Co-Location services present an opportunity to place customer systems in the same data centre as SGX's mission-critical trading and market data engines.
The Beeks SGX CaaS and SG1 IaaS solutions provides rapid time to market and reduces sizeable barriers to entry, while providing best-in-class resiliency and security. By utilising both Virtual Private Server (VPS) and Bare Metal Server solutions, Beeks provides entry level access to both UAT and Production environments either directly in SGX, or by connecting privately from the Beeks infrastructure in Equinix SG1.
The new collaboration introduces direct access to the SGX Test Environment and SGX REACH as well as Titan Matching Engines by way of ultra-low latency connectivity using virtual private servers and bare metal dedicated servers for high speed access to SGX markets.
“Singapore is a key global trading hub and we have received substantial demand from our institutional clients to expand low latency trading solutions. Growth throughout APAC is a key part of our growth strategy and I’m pleased our collaboration with SGX is another step to achieving this”, said Gordon McArthur, CEO at Beeks. “This partnership will allow Beeks to better fulfil the requirements of our customers by offering a wider variety of connectivity options, and to attract more financial enterprises looking for cost effective trading infrastructure in this geography”.
The Beeks infrastructure comprises a growing network of data centres that allow direct, secure access to key financial hubs and exchange locations in the global market. As well as Singapore, Beeks is currently live in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney, allowing customers a variety of trading opportunities across both OTC and Exchange based markets in the APAC region.
In addition to securing this collaboration with the Singapore Exchange SGX, Beeks is committed to increasing their presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) with further data centres planned.