Beatrice Ask New Chair Of The Board Of Finansinspektionen

Beatrice Ask has joined and will be the chair of FI’s Board of Directors. The appointment runs until 24 April 2027.

Beatrice Ask has been active as a politician at the municipal and parliamentary levels, and she has also held ministerial roles. She was the minister of schools between 1991 and 1994 and the minister of justice between 2006 and 2014. Since 2020, she has been the governor of Södermanland County and the head of the Södermanland County Council.

"This is an exciting assignment, and I am pleased and honoured to accept it. I look forward to working together with the Board and the authority to promote a stable financial system characterised by a high degree of confidence and strong consumer protection," says Beatrice Ask.

Photo: K-G Z Fougstedt/Länsstyrelsen Södermanlands län