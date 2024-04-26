Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Beatrice Ask New Chair Of The Board Of Finansinspektionen

Date 26/04/2024

Beatrice Ask has joined and will be the chair of FI’s Board of Directors. The appointment runs until 24 April 2027.

Beatrice Ask has been active as a politician at the municipal and parliamentary levels, and she has also held ministerial roles. She was the minister of schools between 1991 and 1994 and the minister of justice between 2006 and 2014. Since 2020, she has been the governor of Södermanland County and the head of the Södermanland County Council.

"This is an exciting assignment, and I am pleased and honoured to accept it. I look forward to working together with the Board and the authority to promote a stable financial system characterised by a high degree of confidence and strong consumer protection," says Beatrice Ask.

Photo: K-G Z Fougstedt/Länsstyrelsen Södermanlands län


MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg