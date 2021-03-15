BCS Global Markets win Best Boutique Prime Broker in Hedgeweek 2021 awards

BCS Global Markets’ (“BCS GM”) UK-based Prime Brokerage business has been voted the “Best Boutique Prime Broker” in the Hedgeweek Europe Awards 2021.
The annual Hedgeweek European Awards recognise excellence among fund managers and service providers across Europe and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the professionals shaping the future of the hedge fund industry ecosystem.
BCS GM’s reputation as a ‘boutique’ Prime Broker is one of the business’ key strengths. By putting up no hurdles when engaging clients, BCS GM has filled a void in the market. This coupled with the recently launched Capital Introduction service has seen BCS GM emerge as a leader in the Prime Brokerage space. As one of the few boutique Prime Brokers to offer such a service, BCS GM has built a strong network of investors that specialise in emerging managers.
BCS GM’s continued investment in its people and technology, unrivalled client service standards and relationships, and ability to adapt have proved a winning combination.
Speaking about the award, Tim Bevan, UK CEO at BCS Global Markets and Head of Prime Brokerage services said:
“We’re delighted and honored to be named Hedgeweek’s Best Boutique Prime Broker for 2021. It’s been an undeniably tough year for all businesses across every sector. We, like many others, have contended with a complete professional transformation, unpredictable market volatility, and ongoing uncertainty. This Hedgeweek award is a testament to the BCS GM’s ability to safeguard business continuity, maintain unwavering standards of client service, and our people’s extensive market and technology expertise.
“Being able to adapt quickly to changing environments meant we maintained our second-to-none level of client service and direct trading support. Whilst we pride ourselves on our technology-led solutions and being a FinTech Prime Broker, we whole-heartedly believe in the value of strong working relationships, and the importance of fully understanding clients’ needs and adapting accordingly.
“Thank you to our phenomenal team and our clients for your continued support.”
Hedgeweek’s awards are based on a rigorous ‘peer review’ process, whereby readers - including institutional and high net worth investors as well as managers and other industry professionals at fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians, and advisers - elect a 'best in class' in a series of categories via an online survey. This year, Hedgeweek partnered with Bloomberg who pre-selected Fund Managers based on their 12-month performance in the period leading up to these awards. According to Hedgeweek, there were 21,751 votes cast in total, with 44% of those coming from Fund Managers, 14% from Investors and 42% from Service Providers.
BCS GM congratulates all this years’ finalists and winners. Visit Hegdeweek to read more.