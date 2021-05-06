BCS Global Markets Boosts Structured Products Team

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”), the investment banking services division of Russia’s largest independent broker, has announced the appointment of Konstantin Pavlov and Ekaterina Naumova as co-heads of the firm’s Structured Product team.
Konstantin will be responsible for structured product sales to Russian and international clients. Ekaterina will focus on infrastructure development, including trading.
Prior to joining BCS GM, Konstantin spent three years at Rosbank, where he was Head of Structured Products sales to institutional and retail clients. Konstantin was responsible for setting up a platform to issue derivative products, as well as developing and implementing structured investment products for the Bank's premium retail clients. In 2009-2016, Konstantin worked at Merrill Lynch in London and Goldman Sachs in Moscow, where he supervised financial institution and structured product sales to institutional clients. He began his career at Bank ZENIT as Chief Trader in 2002. Konstantin has a master’s degree in financial management from Moscow University of Consumer Co-operatives.
Ekaterina Naumova joined BCS GM as Deputy Head of Corporate Finance, moving on to become Head of Capital Structures and Finance. Before joining BCS GM, Ekaterina was the Head of Debt Capital Market at TransCreditBank for seven years, and prior to that was responsible for Debt Capital Market at Uralsib. Ekaterina has a degree in financial management from State University of Management.
Maxim Safonov, co-CEO at BCS Global Markets said: "The structured products team is integral to our investment banking business, as they offer solutions that rely on a broad range of assets and instruments to meet the unique financial needs of our clients. I am positive that Ekaterina and Konstantin will bring a wealth of experience that will help to build a successful and efficient structured product business at BCS Global Markets.”