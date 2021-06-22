BCS Global Markets Appoints Scott Fuller As Prime Brokerage Sales Director

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”) – the investment banking services provider of Russia’s largest independent broker – has announced the appointment of Scott Fuller as a Director in the business’s Prime Brokerage Sales Division. Fuller will be based in BCS GM’s London office.
Fuller brings over 30 years’ investment banking sales experience and an extensive professional network to BCS GM. The focus of his new role will be on selling International Prime Services and Global Security Finance products, and further developing BCS GM’s client base across US, UK, European & Emerging, Frontier markets.
Prior to joining BCS GM, Fuller spent five years as Director of Hedge Fund Sales at Scotiabank in London, where he contributed to a 5bn organic growth in balances and onboarded many new clients. Prior to this, Fuller was VP of hedge fund Sales at Credit Suisse for 11 years, heading up the bank’s hedge fund and cash equities sales for Asia and Europe.
“BCS Global Markets continues to be committed to hiring, nurturing, and keeping on the industry’s best talent, at all levels – with Scott being another example of the exceptional talent and experience our clients have come to expect from our team. At BCS GM, we pride ourselves on having the best specialists in the market, providing best-in-class services to our clients, and continuously developing, investing, and innovating to remain at the forefront of investment and banking services. We look forward to welcoming and working alongside Scott.” said Tim Bevan, UK CEO at BCS Global Markets.