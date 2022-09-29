BCBS-CPMI-IOSCO Finalise Analysis Of Margining Practices During The March 2020 Market Turmoil

Global standard setters publish a report on margin practices, highlighting the need for further policy work.

The report presents a data-driven analysis examining margin calls in March and April 2020 and the extent to which market participants were prepared to meet them.

The report recommends further policy work in six areas.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the Bank for International Settlements’ Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) (the standard setters) today published the report Review of margining practices.

Click here for full details.