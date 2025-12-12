Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
BC Securities Commission: Quasi-Criminal Charges Stayed Against Vancouver Resident

Date 12/12/2025

The BC Prosecution Service has stayed quasi-criminal charges against a Vancouver resident.

The charges against Yazan Al Homsi, which resulted from an investigation by the BC Securities Commission’s Criminal Investigations Branch, were stayed on December 12.

About the BC Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.’s investment market, we’re committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.  

