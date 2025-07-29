BC Securities Commission Alleges U.S. Company Breached Cease Trade Order

The BC Securities Commission (BCSC) is alleging that a Nevada company breached a cease trade order by distributing millions of dollars’ worth of its shares and promissory notes.

In 2014, the BCSC’s Executive Director issued a cease trade order (CTO) against Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., a Nevada corporation which is a reporting issuer in British Columbia. The order is still in place.

Between 2019 and 2022, Green Hygienics allegedly distributed nearly $5.5 million worth of its shares to 50 persons and issued two promissory notes valued at $3 million. The BCSC further alleges that its B.C. based CEO, president and director, Ronald Wayne Loudoun sold 250,000 shares of Green Hygienics personally and sold half a million additional shares through a company that he controlled.

As a result of these activities, the BCSC alleges that Green Hygienics and Loudoun breached a CTO made under B.C.’s Securities Act. In addition, the BCSC alleges that Loudoun authorized, permitted, or acquiesced in Green Hygienics’ breach of the CTO.

The BCSC’s allegations have not been proven. The Commission requires the respondents or their counsel to appear at the BCSC’s offices on August 12, 2025 if they want to be heard before a hearing is scheduled.