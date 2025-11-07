B.C. Man And His Company Agree To Pay $4 Million To BC Securities Commission For Fraud, Misrepresentation And Illegal Distribution

A former B.C. resident and his company have agreed to pay almost $4.2 million to the BC Securities Commission (BCSC) for fraudulently misusing funds from investors, making misrepresentations to shareholders and illegally distributing securities.

William Brent Meikle and Hit TV Brands Inc. will pay about $3.7 million, representing the amount obtained from their misconduct. Investors can make a claim to those funds after the BCSC receives the money. Meikle must also pay $500,000 to the BCSC as part of the settlement.

Meikle was the founder, president, CEO and director of the Alberta-based company, which claimed to market and sell various products like batteries and a spray-on lubricant.

Between February 2018 and December 2019, Hit TV fraudulently used approximately $1 million in investor funds for Meikle’s personal expenses. The company also made a series of misrepresentations to shareholders about imminent revenue prospects, as well as an imminent public offering and equity financing. It also made prohibited representations to investors that they would be reimbursed for their invested funds and would keep their shares.

During the same time period, Hit TV illegally distributed its securities 128 times without filing a prospectus – a formal document providing details of an investment – and without an exemption from the prospectus requirement.

Meikle, by authorizing, permitting or acquiescing in each of Hit TV’s contraventions, committed the same contraventions.

In addition to the financial payment, Meikle and Hit TV are permanently banned from participating in the investment market, including from being a registrant or promoter, engaging in investor relations, holding any management role in the investment market or trading securities, except Meikle may do so in his own account through a registered dealer. Meikle is also prohibited from being a director or officer of any issuer.