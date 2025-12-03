Basel Committee Finds The United Kingdom Largely Compliant With Its Net Stable Funding Ratio Standard And Its Large Exposures Framework

Basel Committee publishes assessment reports on the implementation of its global standards in the United Kingdom.

Assessments find the UK regulations largely compliant with the Basel Committee's Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and large exposures framework.

The Basel Committee has commenced the jurisdictional assessment of Basel III revisions to risk weighted assets and the leverage ratio.

Today the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published assessment reports on the implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio and the large exposures framework in the United Kingdom.

The UK's implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) standard and large exposures framework (LEX) was assessed as largely compliant with the global standards set by the Basel Committee, which is one notch below the highest overall grade (NSFR, LEX).

The Basel Committee's assessment reports form part of its Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP), a series of reports on the implementation of Basel standards by member jurisdictions of the Basel Committee. With publication of these assessment reports today, the Basel Committee concluded the jurisdictional assessment of the net stable funding ratio and the large exposures framework in all member jurisdictions. In line with its work programme, the Committee initiated jurisdictional assessments of Basel III revisions to risk weighted assets and the leverage ratio in Q4 of 2025.