Basel Committee Finds Korea Compliant With Its Net Stable Funding Ratio Standard And Largely Compliant With Its Large Exposures Framework

Basel Committee publishes assessment reports on the implementation of its global standards in Korea.

Assessments find Korean regulations respectively compliant and largely compliant with the Basel Committee's Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and large exposures framework.

These publications form part of the Committee's Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme.

Today the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published assessment reports on the implementation in Korea of the Net Stable Funding Ratio and the large exposures framework. Korea's implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio was assessed as compliant with the global standard set by the Basel Committee, which is the highest overall grade. The implementation of the large exposures framework in Korea was assessed as largely compliant, which is one notch below the highest overall grade. (NSFR, LEX).

The Basel Committee's assessment reports form part of its Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP), a series of reports on the implementation of Basel standards by member jurisdictions of the Basel Committee.