Barclays Invests In United Fintech, Becoming The Fifth Global Bank Investor And Joins The Board

United Fintech, the industry-neutral fintech infrastructure and ecosystem for financial institutions, asset managers & wealth managers has secured a strategic investment from Barclays, further strengthening its shareholder base of leading global banks, including BNP Paribas, Citi and Danske Bank and most recently Standard Chartered, which have all joined in just the past two years.

This investment marks another key milestone in United Fintech’s growth journey. In 2025 alone, the company completed two acquisitions to increase the portfolio to seven fintechs, as it continues to expand its international footprint with 11 offices worldwide and more than 200 employees. Through this partnership, Barclays joins the United Fintech Board of Directors, reinforcing the growing collaboration between established global financial institutions and innovative fintech platforms.

“We’re excited to partner with United Fintech to accelerate digital transformation across the industry. United Fintech’s approach to scaling proven fintech innovation aligns closely with our vision for future-ready financial services.” Ryan Hayward, Head of Strategic Investments at Barclays.

United Fintech continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem of leading technology solutions for financial institutions, asset managers and wealth managers. The company’s recent acquisitions have strengthened its capabilities across commercial banking, capital markets, and investment management, helping its clients modernise infrastructure, accelerate innovation and deploy AI-powered innovation securely and efficiently with one-point-access.

“We are very excited to welcome Barclays as our fifth global bank investor. With AI accelerating across financial services, industry-wide collaboration has never been more important. With Barclays now onboard, we further strengthen our industry-wide adoption, and United Fintech is well on its way to becoming the trusted ecosystem for enabling that collaboration,” Christian Frahm, CEO and Founder of United Fintech.

“At Danske Bank, we are pleased to welcome Barclays as an investor and Board Member, further strengthening the group of global banks backing United Fintech. We remain excited about the prospects of United Fintech delivering real innovation through solutions delivered to well-established financial institutions built on a trusted governance of delivery,” Claus Harder, Head of Group Strategy & M&A at Danske Bank.