Bank Of Russia: Trading On Moscow Exchange On 4 March 2022

The Bank of Russia has decided not to resume trading sessions on 4 March 2022 on the Moscow Exchange in the Equity Market, except negotiated buyback trades with settlements in rubles; Derivatives Market, other than FX instruments (currency pairs) which are available for closing out, commodity instruments (precious metals), and mirror contracts for futures on the original sites that are open from 10:00 to 18:45 Moscow time, and Standardised OTC Derivative Market. The trading schedule of the Moscow Exchange for 5 March 2022 will be published on the Bank of Russia website on 5 March 2022 before 9:00 Moscow time.