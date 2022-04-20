Bank Of England: Transforming Data Collection - Reporting Transformation Committee Meeting - February 2022

The Reporting Transformation Committee will focus on overseeing the design of solutions for parts of the reporting process where the Bank, FCA and reporting firms interact directly. This will cover aspects of modernising reporting instructions and creating a better integrated end-to-end reporting process.
Date of meeting: 2 February 2022
Minutes
Item 1 – Introduction
Item 2 – Project Plan
Item 3 – Role of Committees in prioritisation
Item 4 – Form DQ update
Item 5 – Financial Resilience Survey solutions
Item 6 – Commercial Real Estate solutions
Item 7 – Role of the Reporting and Data Standards Transformation Board
Item 8 – Phase 2 use cases
Item 9 – Forward agenda/AOB
Actions agreed in this meeting
Attendees
Chris Caldwell (CC), Financial Conduct Authority (Transformation Programme Lead)
Jonathan Clarke (JC), Financial Conduct Authority (TDC Project Manager)
Jacqueline Davies (JD), TSB Bank
Richard Dunne (RD), RSA Group
Rob Dunse (RD2), Lloyds Banking Group
Dayo Forster (DF), Bank of England (Product Owner)
Sharon Howells (SH), NatWest (TDC Project Manager)
Mark Hutchison (MH), Scotiabank
Mark Jones (MJ), Cambridge & Counties Bank
Sandy Leggeat (SL), Goldman Sachs
Elizabeth Maloney (EM), JP Morgan (TDC Project Manager)
Robert McBride (RM1), Lloyds Banking Group
Ruaidhri McInerney (RM2), Macquarie Group
Angus Moir (AM, chair), Bank of England (Transformation Programme Lead)
Derek Paine (DP), Mizuho International plc
Kamal Patel (KP), Barclays Group
Robert Pengelly (RP), Nationwide Building Society
Charles Resnick (CR), ClearBank
Angel Serrano (AS1), Santander
Aaron Shiret (AS2), Bank of England (TDC Secretariat / Data Standards)
Tammy Solomon (TS), Investec
Robert Thickett (RT), Building Societies Association
Paul Thirtle (PT), NatWest
Matthew Thompson (MT), Bank of England
Andrew Turvey (AT), Belmont Green
Martin Udy (MU), Bank of England (TDC External Engagement Lead)
Richard Walker-Smith (RWS), Bank of America
Robert Warren (RW1), Association of British Insurers (Alternate for Daniel Sadler)
Rebecca Whitwam (RW2), Bank of England (TDC Secretariat)
Apologies
Graham Cohen, BNY Mellon
Paul Burleton, BNY Mellon
David Palmer-Lewis, Principality Building Society
Daniel Sadler, Association of British Insurers
Simon Shapiro, HSBC
AM recapped the actions from the previous meeting (Secretariat to add RAG rating to future project milestone updates; FCA and industry participants to confirm they are content to be in scope of the legal disclaimer). He noted that a further action (TDC management to consider how to give the committee oversight on alpha prioritisation) is still outstanding and will be carried forward.
The minutes from the December meeting were approved.
AM presented a progress update. He explained that the project status is rated ‘Amber’, with progress made on solution design/testing and development of workstreams on scaling and measuring value. He noted that current risks include a lack of resource, specifically UX designers, and that the CRE use case is more open-ended, with more time needed to refine features.
Key discussion points/comments:
AM explained the role of the committees in the prioritisation of solutions. He noted that the committees should decide to approve and recommend solutions to the Bank of England and FCA. They will then decide whether (and how) to implement the recommendations.
Key discussion points/comments:
ACT: TDC Secretariat to clarify the role of the committees in the delivery process.
EM gave an update on the progress of the Form DQ use case. The group has been working on design and testing of solutions: counterparty classification, Form DQ attribute definitions and improved communications between the regulator and industry. The team has paused work on two solutions (improving quality assurance and creating integrated datasets) due to the complexity of the design work and limited resource.
Key discussion points/comments:
JC gave an overview of the FRS solution features. He presented the ‘firm view at a glance’ solution and demonstrated the prototype. The solution provides a firm with a comparison of its key reporting metrics against its peers. He asked members to comment on whether this feature would benefit firms and what barriers there would be to firms leveraging the report.
Key discussion points/comments:
Members agreed that this feature would be very beneficial to firms, but that the comparative data must be anonymised.
JC gave a demonstration of the Reghub portal, giving a single point of entry to different regulatory systems such as Connect and RegData. He also presented the new RegData homepage solution, which allows the FCA to share information with firms more easily.
Key discussion points/comments:
SH summarised the solution features and how they fit into the reporting process. She went into further detail around the ‘integrated future-proof data collection’ solution, which would reduce the burden of CRE data collection and broaden the report’s market coverage.
Key discussion points/comments:
MT presented the hypothetical benefits of the solution and asked members to comment on the four hypothesis statements.
Key discussion points/comments:
MT presented four options for data collection - requiring all firms to report, requiring all PRA- and FCA-regulated firms to report, requiring regulated firms to report and incentivising voluntary submissions from others (e.g. through establishment of industry databases), or a voluntary collection. He added that he did not think the first or fourth options were feasible.
Key discussion points/comments:
AM gave an overview of the role of the Board. He explained that the board is advisory and should advise the programme on how to function effectively, engage with external initiatives, and select use cases for future phases. He clarified that it is outside of the scope of the board to directly oversee the programme’s work and comment on specific problems and solutions.
AM explained the timeline for selecting use cases for Phase 2 of the programme. He presented the longlist of potential BoE use cases for Phase 2. CC presented the equivalent use cases for the FCA.
AM presented the incident and OATP (Outsourcing and Third Party) reporting use case. The use case aims to standardise and automate the submission of incident and OATP reporting.
Key discussion points/comments:
CC presented the Retail Banking Business Model Data use case. He explained that the use case aims to introduce a centralised collection of data on retail business models.
Key discussion points / comments:
AM presented the forward agenda for the next meeting and requested any other business.
ACT: Secretariat to add discussion of Phase 2 resources to forward agenda.
Miles Barker (MB), Credit Suisse
Pardeep Bhatti, Metro Bank