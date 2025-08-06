Bank Of England: Minutes Of The Meeting Of The Court Of Directors Held On 6 June 2025

4. Bank of England Annual Report and Accounts – Full Year Financial Results 2024/25

(James Bell, Jane Cathrall, Afua Kyei, Noelita Ilardia, Matt Cartledge, Aarti Sharma, Chris Peacock, Vicky Saporta, Javier Faiz and Rhys Taylor, EY Auditors)

The Finance team provided an overview of the final accounts and supporting review processes for the 2024/2025 Financial Year.

Jonathan Bewes, Chair of ARCo, said that ARCo had reviewed the Annual Report and Accounts at its meeting on 16 May, including the “going concern” basis of preparation, the draft report from the Bank’s auditors, and the extent to which the Report and Accounts met the requirements of being “fair, balanced, and understandable”. ARCo was satisfied with each matter and recommended the Annual Report and Accounts to Court. ARCo had also concluded the external audit had been effective.

Diana Noble, Chair of RemCo, noted that RemCo had considered and was

content with the Remuneration Report.

The Bank’s external auditors, EY, presented their Audit Report to Court alongside a draft of their proposed Audit Opinion. They confirmed that subject to finalisation of a few non-material outstanding matters and receipt of the signed Letter of Representation from the Bank they would be in a position to issue an unqualified Audit Opinion.

Court considered the draft Report and Accounts and the supporting documentation and confirmed that the Bank’s Annual Report and Accounts for 2024/2025 had been suitably prepared on a going concern basis, that the audit had been effective, and that the Annual Report and Accounts were fair, balanced, and understandable.

On this basis, Court agreed to delegate final approval of the Bank’s Annual Report and Accounts to the Signing Committee, consisting of the Chair, the Governor, the PRA CEO, the CFO and the EY Auditors.

Court agreed to delegate the signing of the Letter of Representation to the Chair and the CFO.

The Chair thanked all colleagues involved in the preparation of the Bank’s Annual Report and Accounts.

The Bank of England’s Climate Disclosure

Court discussed the report and agreed to delegate approval of the Bank’s Climate Disclosure to the Bank’s COO, CFO and Executive Director for International.

The Sterling Monetary Framework (SMF) Annual Report

Court discussed and approved the report.