Bank Of England: Minutes Of The Meeting Of The Court Of Directors Held On 29 October 2024

1. Conflicts, Minutes, Matters Arising and Twelve-Month Forward Planner

There were no conflicts declared in relation to the present agenda.

The minutes of the meeting held on 19 September 2024 were approved.

The Chair explained to Members of Court that the session following the December Court meeting would be a NED only discussion.

Under Matters Arising, Sebastian Walsh noted a change to how the Bank described its approach to applying the UK Corporate Governance Code, which Court approved.