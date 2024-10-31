Bank Of England: Minutes Of The Meeting Of The Court Of Directors Held On 19 September 2024

4. COO Update

(Ben Stimson, Natasha Oakley, Mark Menary and Natasha Wilson)

Ben Stimson informed Court that good momentum had been maintained across a number of change initiatives. These included the Bank’s progress towards using Cloud services for its technology systems and recruitment of critical roles. He added the Bank was also on track to deliver its strategy for expanding its office in Leeds.

Court reflected on staff sentiment as measured in the recent Viewpoint survey.

Non-executive members of Court noted the experience of other industries at present and how to balance the positive benefits of flexibility for staff morale with the risks of detachment. Frances O’Grady noted that the development of the Leeds office gave the opportunity to test different approaches to culture building.

Jonathan Bewes informed Court that ARCo wished to assess how the Bank’s portfolio of investment projects was being managed and how decisions might be best sequenced.

Colleague Insight Survey Results, Summer 2024

Mark Menary advised Court on the results of the latest Viewpoint survey.

Court members discussed the results.

Court members noted the challenges posed to career progression by the current low level of attrition.

Court members also reflected on the findings around equal opportunity.

The Governor said the Bank’s response would focus on a few key issues, and that it would be open with staff on this. The Chair said that any response should be rooted in the Bank’s strategy development, which was currently ongoing.

Pensions Review

Natasha Wilson introduced the item, noting that engagement with the Union had been intensive, including around communication planning.

Natasha Wilson noted feedback had focussed on the personal financial impact of proposals – both the scale and timing – and particularly the transition arrangements. The Bank had considered this feedback in the renewed proposals.

The Bank was now in formal consultation with staff.

The Chair concluded the item by observing the importance of improving understanding of pensions, both among Bank staff and more broadly, noting it was a complex subject. He added that the Bank was part way through a major change agenda and was clearly working hard in learning how to execute this at pace and with intensity.